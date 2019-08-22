STAFF REPORT

WEST VILLAGES — Next month those looking to sell or even pick up some items can attend the first sunrise yard sale at CoolToday Park.

The park will host the yard sale on Sept. 28 in front of the stadium and invites anyone with something to sell or anyone looking for a good deal to drop by.

Along with enjoying the sale, there will be live music and the Tomahawk Tiki Bar will be open. The event begins at 7 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., with the bar opening at 11 a.m., according to a release by the Atlanta Braves.

The first carload is $5 and it’s $40 for an 18-by-18 foot sale area. Rules allow for sale of any items that fit within the spot, with the exception of food, drinks, or weapons.

Seller applications are now available at the CoolToday box office, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, North Port. The box office is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call 941-413-5000.

