CoolToday Park opens in West Villages for Atlanta Braves

By the numbers

• The Atlanta Braves signed a 30-year lease for the property.

• Funding for the project came from the Braves along with Sarasota County, West Villages and North Port.

• The city of North Port and West Villages both paid $4.7 million.

• West Villages donated the land and build the road and utilities.

• Sarasota County provided $22 million from tourist development taxes and another $5.6 million in capital expenditures.

• The state of Florida pulled $20 million from its spring training retention fund toward the facility.