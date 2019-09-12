WEST VILLAGES — The Atlanta Braves will be hosting a sunrise yard sale on Sept. 28.
The event invites those looking to sell items or looking for a good bargain to the park. According to the Braves it’s $5 to enter and come shop bargains.
Those looking to sell will get an 18-foot-by-18-foot area for $40 and can put anything in the spot they can fit. Vendors are not allowed food, drink or weapons, according to the Braves.
The yard sale was organized to provide community events, but the aim is to make this into an annual community event.
Along with shopping and bringing items those who come can enjoy food and drink at the Tomahawk Tiki Bar, as well as music. The tiki bar will open at 11 a.m. for those enjoying the sale.
Applications for vendors are available at the CoolToday Park box office, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port. Vendor spots are $40 and entry into the sale is $5 per carload, parking is free.
The CoolToday Park first sunrise yard sale begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 28. For more information call the box office at 941-413-5000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.