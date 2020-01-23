VENICE — With plans in place for the state to begin improvements to River Road in 2021, Sarasota County commissioners began to take steps Tuesday to comply with their requirements under a road transfer agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Without discussion, commissioners unanimously agreed to appropriate $24.8 million toward the River Road widening project as required by another agreement with FDOT.
Those funds will pay for the county’s share of the widening and overall improvements to River Road from U.S. 41 to just north of West Villages Parkway.
The state will be responsible for all costs over $24.8 million and will shoulder all costs for the improvement project from West Villages Parkway to Interstate 75.
The county’s $24.8 million contribution will come from South County Mobility fees, South Roads Construction Funds, the North Port Road Impact Capital Fund, and a pending loan from the State Infrastructure Bank.
Eminent domain
In a related action, as part of their consent agenda, commissioners also approved eight resolutions of necessity that will allow staff to initiate eminent domain proceedings on eight properties essential to the River Road widening project.
In a memo to commissioners, Anderson wrote that negotiations with the landowners are ongoing, but the county does face an April deadline to acquire the properties pursuant to the road transfer agreement. Once the county has ownership, it must send maps to FDOT showing the full right of way for the widening project.
With funding already committed in its five-year work plan, the state plans to begin improvements to the road in 2021 that will see it widened to six lanes and brought up to modern standards.
Remaining unresolved is how the county will address improvements to River Road from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard toward Englewood. The county owns most of the right of way, but no design work has been performed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.