Renaissance at the West Villages hosted its first newly-formed craft club class August 27 in the community’s clubhouse. This month’s craft was painting a clay flower pot, with paints and brushes supplied. Residents were asked to bring a pot or they could purchase one from fellow resident Margaret Hayes, who hosted the program. Future craft club activities include Christmas and greeting-card making, sachets and other handmade items for residents to make.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.