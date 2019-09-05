Renaissance at the West Villages hosted its first newly-formed craft club class August 27 in the community’s clubhouse. This month’s craft was painting a clay flower pot, with paints and brushes supplied. Residents were asked to bring a pot or they could purchase one from fellow resident Margaret Hayes, who hosted the program. Future craft club activities include Christmas and greeting-card making, sachets and other handmade items for residents to make.

Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA

