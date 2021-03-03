WELLEN PARK — Girl Scout Cookie Program sale is in full swing, with 9-year-old Taylor Stabile, a Brownie with Troop 499 based out of Venice and her mother, Darcy, setting up a “traveling booth” at Grand Palm, selling the delicious delights from their golf cart.

Orders began for Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida — serving Sarasota, Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, Glades, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties — on Jan. 5, with booth sales starting Feb. 19, in many locations throughout southwest Florida and will continue through March 21.

All of the net revenue raised from the different flavors of cookies — Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Samoas, Toffee-Tastic, Girl Scout S’Mores, Lemon Ups — stays with the local council and troops. The funds also help Troop 499’s chosen charity organization, The Twig, a Venice resource for foster care community.

For more information on ordering cookies through Taylor Stabile, visit her online site: https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/taylor893521, or for local cookie booth locations and ordering directly from Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida visit: https://www.gsgcf.org/

