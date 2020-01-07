NORTH PORT - The new Sarasota County Democratic South County office is set to open in North Port. 

A grand opening is set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the site at 12497 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. 

The site is between West Villages and Warm Mineral Springs - just outside North Port city limits. 

"Food, beverages, music, candidates and a straw poll to vote for your favorite Democratic presidential candidate in 2020," is planned, according to a news release from the party. 

The day will also include a ribbon cutting ceremony, according to Gretchen Lienhop, secretary of Sarasota County Democratic Party and Sarasota County Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments