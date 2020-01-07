NORTH PORT - The new Sarasota County Democratic South County office is set to open in North Port.
A grand opening is set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the site at 12497 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port.
The site is between West Villages and Warm Mineral Springs - just outside North Port city limits.
"Food, beverages, music, candidates and a straw poll to vote for your favorite Democratic presidential candidate in 2020," is planned, according to a news release from the party.
The day will also include a ribbon cutting ceremony, according to Gretchen Lienhop, secretary of Sarasota County Democratic Party and Sarasota County Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.