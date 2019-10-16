SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has announced the start of an annual campaign that aims to break the cycle of generational poverty in Sarasota and its surrounding counties.
The United Way campaign will take place throughout the entire month of October.
The campaign is run by United Way Suncoast, a nonprofit organization that leads educational programs focused on helping children develop early literacy skills, and helping adults achieve long-term financial stability.
United Way Suncoast serves the residents of Sarasota, DeSoto, Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties.
All district employees can participate in the campaign by making a one-time donation, or an on-going donation through a paycheck deduction, according to a district news release.
Students, visitors, volunteers and parents can also donate their change in support of families in the community.
Schools throughout the district will be hosting change collections, individual events and fundraisers, the release said.
Families who are interested in participating should contact their child’s school for more information.
