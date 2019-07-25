By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District plans to purchase a high school site in the West Villages during the upcoming school year.
While the district has not yet decided on a location, it is considering a plot of land south of IslandWalk in an area where — eventually — roads would connect between Manasota Beach Road and River Road.
New roads in that area are under permitting currently.
The purchase of the future school site is part of the district’s five-year capital improvement plan, which was approved in a 3-1-1 vote at the July board meeting, with Eric Robinson dissenting and Bridget Ziegler absent.
Jody Dumas, the interim chief operating officer, said the district wants to choose a location that has access to major roadways to avoid increasing traffic in the community during student pick-up and drop-off times.
Dumas, who served as the executive director of facilities construction and planning, added the district hopes to find a school site that is within walking distance of residences in the area.
“We want to be in an area that minimizes transportation costs, so students can walk there and we don’t have to bus everybody,” he said.
It is estimated that the high school will serve between 1,200 to 1,800 students, Dumas noted.
“Anything above 1,800 starts to feel too big,” he said. “We like to keep those intimate relations between students and teachers and staff.”
The average size of a high school falls between 180,000 and 200,000 square feet, Dumas said.
But it has not yet been determined whether a West Villages school will be smaller or larger than that, he noted.
Some students who attend Venice High School, which has experienced overcrowding in recent years, may be zoned for the West Villages school.
But the district must first obtain permission from the state before it can build another high school. To do so, the district will have to demonstrate that there are capacity issues at its high schools.
Dumas said the district will be monitoring student enrollment growth, but does not plan to build the West Villages school within the next five years.
