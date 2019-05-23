Divine and Diverse Duo, featuring Gran Paradiso resident Linda Bento-Rei and Englewood resident Tasha Robinson performed “An Enchanted Afternoon” of flute and harp music at Gran Paradiso May 18, in the community’s clubhouse. The free program for residents featured romantic favorites by the duo including Claude Debussy’s “The Girl with the Flaxen Hair,” Camilee Saint-Saens “Romance, Op. 37” and Jules Massanet’s “Meditation from Thais,” as well as songs from contemporary composers Andy Scott and Bernard Hasselmans. “An Enchanted Afternoon” also featured a brief narrative about each piece explaining its roots of origin, and interesting quips presented by Bento-Rei and Robinson.

