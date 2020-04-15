WEST VILLAGES — Even the Easter Bunny had to consider different ways to visit in the era of COVID-19.
Among the ways in the area included a Saturday cruise through West Villages.
The Easter Bunny was driving in a classic Chevrolet Corvette as it drove through Gran Paradiso’s neighborhoods. A small parade of three cars also included resident Deborah Miller singing her rendition of “God Bless America.”
