Grand Palm hosted Egg-Streamly Grand Egg Hunt at the community’s clubhouse on April 13. More than 40 children of all ages participated in a 740-egg hunt, crafts and games including pin-the-tail-on-the-bunny, bean bag toss, bunny bowling, face painting, free portrait photo provided by resident Colleen Putman of Colleen Putman Photography, free ice cream and other fun-filled activities.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments