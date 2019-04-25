Grand Palm hosted Egg-Streamly Grand Egg Hunt at the community’s clubhouse on April 13. More than 40 children of all ages participated in a 740-egg hunt, crafts and games including pin-the-tail-on-the-bunny, bean bag toss, bunny bowling, face painting, free portrait photo provided by resident Colleen Putman of Colleen Putman Photography, free ice cream and other fun-filled activities.
