NORTH PORT — North Port resident and “America’s Got Talent” alum Emanne Beasha announced she will be performing at Amalie Arena in Tampa as a special guest of Andre Rieu and his touring orchestra.
Beasha, who placed ninth on AGT, will perform with the Dutch violinist, known as the “King of the Waltz” and his 70-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra and choir.
“Mr. Andre is amazing. Since I started listening to opera when I was younger, we listened to him,” Beasha, 11, told The Sun. ”His music’s really great and I’ve always loved listening to it, it’s like a dream come true to perform with him.”
Beasha has had a full plate since she wrapped “America’s Got Talent.”
One of her shows was aired at CoolToday Park bringing in an area crowd to cheer her on from afar.
She performed this weekend at two events in North Port: on Saturday afternoon at the BIG Rally in front of the North Port City Hall, and on Sunday at CoolToday Park at the Governor’s Dinner.
“Anything in North Port’s great,” Beasha said.
In between local shows, her mother said she has been working on some new stuff, that they can’t discuss yet.
Her mother said she makes sure Emanne, who is in the sixth grade now, completes two hours of school every day, regardless of what their schedule looks like, or where they are.
The show is at 8 p.m. March 11. Tickets are available online now through Ticketmaster and start at $89.
