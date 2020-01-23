As residents at Renaissance celebrate the new decade, they were asked to bring something of a time piece to create a time capsule to be buried in a location on the community’s property at some point, with the location yet to be determined.
Guests were served cheese, cookies and other refreshments during the Jan. 18 event.
The time capsule utilized is inspired by the NASA Biological Research in Canisters hardware.
