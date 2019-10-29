ENGLEWOOD — The reboot of the Pioneer Days takes place this weekend.
Sarah Garcia, with Pioneer Days Committee, anticipates fun and excitement.
Hurricane Dorian led to many events being delayed in August.
Day One of the Reboot Festival is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park.
"There will be live music, vendors, a free Kids’ Zone, and much more. This year, the open car show takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on West Dearborn Street," she wrote in a news release.
For more information, please visit the website.
"Usually held on Labor Day morning, this year’s parade starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, and will follow the same route from the past two years."
It starts in the parking lot of Englewood Center and goes west on Cowles Street, then turns north on South McCall and west on West Dearborn. When it reaches Old Englewood Road, it turns north to finish at Stewart Street.
It starts again at 10 a.m. Sunday with a portion of West Dearborn closed.
"It will be a day of entertainment and fun that includes contests, more live music, vendors, a free Kids’ Zone, and award presentations. The annual Corvette Car Show will line the street until 2 p.m.," Garcia said.
There will be the annual scavenger hunt, a Kid’s Zone and the CoolToday NASCAR race car.
"Each year, thousands of visitors gather to share in the celebration of this amazing town," Garcia said.
For more information, visit the Englewood Pioneer Day’s Facebook page or www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.