Renaissance at Wellen Park hosted a community dog parade on Wednesday in observance of National Dog Day.

National Dog Day was created in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an animal advocate, conservationist, dog trainer, author, as well as a pet and family lifestyle expert, with the objective of bringing awareness to the plight of dogs in shelters and encourage adoption, along with celebrating the best friends of humans.

Residents were encouraged to bring their four-legged family members to show them off and promenade them around the community’s clubhouse parking lot.

Prizes were awarded for “best dressed” and “best behaved” during the event, with all dogs going home with dog treats and toys of their choosing.

