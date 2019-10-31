Residents at Renaissance hosted a fall fun program recently in the community’s clubhouse.

Those who attended the event enjoyed friendship, food and snacks consisting of chocolate, caramels, apples, grapes, various cheeses, lunch meats and pumpkin pie, as well as fun activities including pumpkin floral arrangements and plastic Halloween-themed pail decorating.

By SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA

