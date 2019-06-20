RENAISSANCE — In honor of Father’s Day weekend, Renaissance at the West Villages hosted a day filled with fun for dads including free donuts and crafts June 16, in the community’s clubhouse. Those who attended the event were also encouraged to make a homemade Father’s Day card, with their own heartfelt message.
