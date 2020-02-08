Gran Paradiso hosted art of felting classes in the community’s craft room beginning in January, in the community’s craft room.

Felting involves condensing, matting and pressing woolen fibers together utilizing barbed needles creating different unique works of art.

During the recent felting class, residents designed their own unique furry looking hedgehogs.

SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA

