By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
WEST VILLAGES — For parents still looking to enroll in State College of Florida’s Collegiate School, Friday is the last day.
SCF’s new collegiate school at the Venice campus will welcome it’s first junior class this month. Parents who want to enroll have until Friday to submit all the needed applications for their student — classes start on Aug. 12.
The program is free and open to all students if they meet requirements for enrollment. Students enrolling will need a 3.0 unweighted grade point average, parental approval and qualifying test scores in the postsecondary education readiness test, SAT and ACT as well.
Students will start on an accelerated program in grades 9 and 10, before moving onto a full SCF curriculum in grades 11 and 12.
Those who enroll in the program will graduate with their associates in art and their high school diploma. The school has 100 seats opened and in late July, 54 students had enrolled.
The Venice campus is a replication of the Bradenton campus, though it will only service students in grades through 9 through 12.
Students at the school will have two counselors, one for their high school courses and a second counselor to respond to their needs as college students. The counselors will be for college and career readiness and help them with studying, time management, as well as thinking and analytical skills.
•••
The next wave of applications will be accepted in Sept. 2020, Lutz said acceptance is on annual basis. She says the applications will be ready in the summer of 2020 and the date for the next lottery has been set.
Like most charter schools, the school selects students through a lottery.
Though before the school can look ahead to the future, Smith said that the school still needs support to build the building needed for the underclassmen.
Underclassmen have to be kept apart from college students, and would need to have their own classrooms and bus loop. The students would be allowed onto the college campus, without permission.
“We’re looking for community support,” Smith said.
The school needs about $2 million to build the new building and is looking for donations to make it happen.
Smith added that the SCF Foundation would be matching all donations made to the school.
For more information on the school or how to donate, call the SCF Venice campus at 941-408-1300.
