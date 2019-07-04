By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Editor of the West Villages Sun
WEST VILLAGES — As families across the West Villages get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, there is plenty to do.
NORTH PORT
With fireworks and celebrations there is no lack of fun activities in the region. Close to the West Villages, starting at 4 p.m. you can enjoy Freedom Festival.
Freedom Festival has been presented by the city of North Port since 2004 and is a free event for the community. The event has free activities, music, food trucks and caps off with fireworks.
The event which was held at North Port High School, will be held at CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port, this year.
The event is free and open to the public, and starts at 4 p.m. today.
VENICE
Fireworks in Venice will be launched from the South Jetty.
The annual fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. and can be viewed from not only the South Jetty, but between Caspersen and Nokomis beaches. Parking at the South Jetty along Tarpon Center Drive will be closed starting on July 3 and any traffic trying to access the park will be turned around.
City of Venice Police will be directing traffic and the traffic flow, signs will also be posted to direct drivers.
The show can also be enjoyed from the water, but according to the city of Venice all boats must be anchored by 8:30 p.m. The Venice Inlet is closed to boat traffic starting at 8:45 p.m. and will remain closed until a half hour after the show.
The show is free and open to the public, and lasts about 30 minutes. Visit www.venicegov.com to learn more about the fireworks.
ENGLEWOOD
Another beach location to enjoy fireworks is Englewood’s middle beach. The annual Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary fireworks lights up Lemon Bay and can be seen across several vantage points in the area.
Lemon Bay’s fireworks can be viewed from along the beach, but also from the mainland. The fireworks are visible from the Tom Adams Bridge to Englewood Isles, and boats can anchor in Lemon Bay in order to watch the show.
Englewood’s fireworks begin at about 9:05 p.m. weather permitting.
Like the other events the fireworks are free and open to all. For more information visit www.englewoodfireworks.com.
