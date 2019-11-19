NORTH PORT - The Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program has begun collecting donations for its upcoming Thanksgiving food drive.

North Port residents can drop off nonperishable food items at City Hall, 5650 North Port Blvd., through Friday.

Food items will be sorted on the final day at Ed Smith Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Baltimore Orioles. The donations will help feed needy families in Sarasota and Manatee counties during the holiday season.

Last year, the food drive yielded more than 43 tons of food.

For those who would like to donate after Nov. 22, contact Scott Biehler at 941-350-6075 or scott@mayorsfeedthehungry.org.

