VENICE — Freedom Boat Club, originally based in Venice and now a a division of Brunswick Corporation, was named to the 2020 boat club franchisor in the 2020 Entrepreneur Top 500 Franchise list.

It also earned a “top spot” in a category of “miscellaneous recreational business,” according to a news release.

In a news release, the company said it keeps going up the annual list.

In its fourth consecutive year, it moved to No. 178 on the list. In 2019, it was at No. 270.

This year’s watermark year gives the firm its the highest ranking in its 30 years.

It is considered the “nation’s oldest and largest boat club.”

“We are honored to once again be named by Entrepreneur.com as one of its top franchises in the world,” Freedom Boat Club President John Giglio said. “The brands on this list truly represent the world’s very best franchise systems, and our franchisees are the reason why we have been successful for 30 years.”

Freedom Boat Club has more than 200 locations.

