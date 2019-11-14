VENICE — During winters up north, Roy and Lynda Hervas spent years building their snow clearing business and then, in summers, they relaxed in Venice.
This year their winter plans change as they will be in Venice to expand their growing sand raking business.
For several weeks they have prepared for opening Shark Frenzy at 262 Tamiami Trail South set for Nov. 21.
The store carries a complete inventory of their own new specialized shark tooth equipment for combing teeth on beaches and river beds throughout Florida.
Growing up in Chicago, Roy Hervas graduated school and initially joined a company making railroad crossing gates. Six years later, he started his own business in construction, and within five years he made his big move by opening a snow plowing business which continues today.
With no snow, he had the summers off and came to St Augustine where his wife found a shark’s tooth. Fascinated, he researched and everything referred to Venice.
When they drove down to look for sharks’ teeth and the only implement they found was as sand flea rake used by fishermen.
Realizing there was a need for something better, returning home to his design shop he created a rake, patterning and naming it the Sharks Tooth Sifter.
They began wholesaling it to stores in Florida about five years ago. Soon he was designing additional sifters to be made in the Hervas 3,000 square foot Chicago plant.
Today, it employs eight people who manufacture all their sharks tooth rakes and sifters for beach and river combing.
“We decided to open our own store because those businesses we supplied only took limited items from our range,” he said. “In Venice, we are introducing everything for seeking sharks’ teeth in the ocean, rivers, creeks, on land and construction sites.”
Shark Frenzy sifters come in all different colors and are easy to use, no longer does the comber have to scope in, dig everything out and dump it on shore to see the teeth. With the sifter the user scopes and digs, but the sifter’s extra-large base enables the user to see exactly what they have found. Supplied with a bottle which fits on the handle enables the user to select teeth and store them.
For kids not finding sharks teeth Shark Frenzy sells a bucket complete with a mini-sifter and a bag of sand containing 12 teeth from Venice Beach.
The store window display includes a replica full size 14-feet hammerhead shark, loggerhead turtle and pelican.
Shark Frenzy opens Nov. 21 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. For more information, call 941-800-4281.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.