ISLANDWALK — They say it takes a village to raise a child and that includes several West Villagers.
At IslandWalk residents gather to pack bags with nutritious snacks for local children. The program is under the umbrella of All Faiths Food Bank, according to Debra King.
King lives in IslandWalk and is one of the coordinators who helps organize the packing. The group of around 50 residents gathers every other week to pack and deliver foods to four local schools — six cars go out to deliver the food.
King says that the program at IslandWalk has been going on since 2013.
Food arrives on Tuesday, the group spends Thursday packing and delivering food, which is handed out on Friday to students who need it for the weekend.
IslandWalk receives two weeks worth of food at a time, which is made up of non-perishable items.
“They redesigned the menu and they wanted healthier options,” King said.
Previously the food bank sent canned food, but King said they found it was too high in sodium. The other problem the canned goods presented was cooking for some of the younger kids, so small snacks were better.
The four local schools serviced by the community are Atwater Elementary, Lamarque Elementary, Toledo Blade and Cranberry Elementary.
All four of the schools are Title I schools, which has 50 percent or more of the school population on free or reduced lunch.
This year the group has seen an increase in the need at the local schools.
“We take on any increase,” King said.
The number has doubled since this time last year, according to King. She says that the group packed food packages for 541 children on April 18.
King’s group has also worked to have snacks provided for kids in the office. The group found out that teachers had been buying snacks for students to keep in the classroom and decided to do something about it.
“Classroom snacks for students at Lamarque and we tried to figure out how to eliminate the cost for Lamarque,” King said.
Along with the food, the group has also helped make sure the kids at the school have things like shoes. During the holidays the school asked IslandWalk to gather shoes and socks.
“We gathered 100 pairs of shoes for Lamarque,” King said.
King says that the school also asked for grocery gift cards during Christmas for families.
“(We collected) $1,800 in grocery cards,” King said.
The group mainly needs help with food packing and preparing bags, though help is needed for events — they only accept volunteers from IslandWalk.
King says the group puts together different community events to collect money for All Faiths Food Bank to help Lamarque.
“IslandWalk is very generous,” King said.
To learn more about All Faiths Food Bank visit their website at www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
