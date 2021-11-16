Getting cheesy at CoolToday Park

Hugh Shields, marketing manager for Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, left, serves Venice resident Steve Bullock a sample of Golden Road Mango Cart ale during the Grilled Cheese Festival held Saturday at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
Braves Vice President of Florida Operations Mike Dunn makes his way around the crowd Saturday carrying a tray filled with free samples of grilled cheese dogs, which were one of many items available to purchase at the Braves Food truck, which also included deluxe grilled cheese and ultimate grilled cheese sandwiches. It was a part of the Grilled Cheese Festival at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
Gran Paradiso residents Kevin and Judy Shaughnessy, far right, stand with their daughter Maureen Wright and son-in-law Kevin while holding up their commemorative plastic steins which were available for patrons to purchase, during Saturday's Grilled Cheese Festival at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper was a hit among crowdgoers Saturday at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park. CoolToday Park was hosting the Grilled Cheese Festival.
The first Grilled Cheese Fest was held Saturday at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
Cousins Irie Jackson, 2, left and Chanel Blue, 4, hold hands while making their way around the grounds at CoolToday Park on Saturday.
Tia Nagel and her sons Benjamin, 3, center and Lucas, 7, take a break to enjoy some food Saturday at the Grilled Cheese Festival held at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
Jon Kalfsbeck and his daughter Kennedy, 4, have fun playing kickball together Saturday during Grilled Cheese Festival at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
North Port resident Judy Scheil, left, and Maurya Hellane, were among those attending the Grilled Cheese Festival on Saturday at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
Renaissance residents Jim and Beth Grna relax in Adirondack chairs while taking in the sights and sounds at the Grilled Cheese Festival on Saturday at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
Gia Radolovic, 5, left, and Hailey Thompson, 3, take a break after playing at the children's activity play area during Grilled Cheese Festival at CoolToday Park on Saturday in Wellen Park.
Miles Medevic, 3, has fun making his way around and on top of the blow-up cornhole area during Grilled Cheese Festival at CoolToday Park in Wellen Park.
Jon M. Wilson, who goes by the stage name Jonny Puma, provided live acoustical guitar and vocals on the main stage during the Grilled Cheese Festival on Saturday.
