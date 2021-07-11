The Grand Palm community in Wellen Park was the site of a free crafts program July 7, hosted by one of the community's moms, April Juwara. Kids of all ages were welcome to participate making flat-painting creations using paint, sponges and wooden mallets to apply colorful creations to paper. Juwara supplies all materials, hosting various craft-making activities the first Wednesday of each month from 4-5 p.m. at the community's Palm Pavilion.
Getting crafty at Grand Palm
- SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
