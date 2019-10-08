The inaugural "Tee Off Against Child Hunger" golf tournament and fundraiser was held at Myakka Pines Golf Club Oct. 5, organized by committee members from IslandWalk at the West Village's Backpack program, which serves under the auspices of All Faiths Food Bank.
Proceeds raised, which total approximately $10,000, will directly benefit All Faiths Food Bank's Child Hunger program, helping provide healthy meals to over 540 needy children in the area for the entire school year.
Fifty-eight golfers participated in the event, in which they were treated to an evening pre-party featuring a silent auction at the IslandWalk Event Center with food from Outback Steakhouse, and wine donated by local businesses and residents.
The party attendees were also treated to a show by Carnival Cruise Lines Entertainer of the Year Al Ernst, which was generously arranged by the IslandWalk HOA. The day of the tournament, the players received breakfast, lunch and the chance of winning a golf cart provided by Caddy Carts of North Port, through a hole-in-one contest. Many raffle and prize drawings for gift baskets and other items were also held during the event.
For more about the All Faith Food Bank and its child hunger program, visit www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
