NORTH PORT— For the last weekend before she heads off to the quarterfinals for season 14 of America’s Got Talent, Golden Buzzer awardee Emanne Beasha, 10, was a special guest at Shades of Green Riding Stable.
She came during the North Port Estates facility’s open house Saturday morning.
Those who attended the event signed “good luck” posters for her.
They also wished the young opera singer well before she embarks on her journey to California, to perform live on the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals show Aug. 27.
Guests also learned about the programs, which Shades of Green offers, drank refreshments and participated in $10 horse/pony rides.
Emanne has been attending Shades of Green riding stables for years in North Port. She started riding — and singing — to horses years ago.
Meanwhile, the quarterfinals of AGT will be shown Aug. 27 at CoolToday Park in North Port’s West Villages.
The Atlanta Braves spring training facility will host a watch party the night Emanne starts the live performances on the popular NBC show. Emanne’s performance will be streamed on the 80-by-40-foot scoreboard. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and the streaming begins at 8 p.m., according to a release from CoolToday Park.
Emanne was given the
Golden Buzzer on Aug. 7 by guest host Jay Leno. That guaranteed her a spot in the live shows.
Results of her Aug. 27 performance are scheduled to be broadcast Aug. 28. Viewers can vote for performers during the quarterfinals.
