Gopher tortoises are getting depressed - and it may be our fault

Let’s say you lived on the same street for 40 years. You never left home, and lived a busy, routine life, eating plants, digging long tunnels and keeping track of your neighbors.
You were looking forward to another 50-60 years of this — well, maybe you can’t think of the future — but you had no reason to expect a change.
Then, suddenly, a backhoe shows up and a nice biology undergraduate pulls you out and puts you in the back of a truck. A few weeks later, they put you down on a strange piece of ground and say, “This is your new home. Start digging.”
The story doesn’t end here, tortoise researchers are saying.
To continue, some of your friends and relations cooperate, but you refuse. All you want to do is go back home. You spend your days roaming the surface of the land, looking for a way out, only to run up against fences. You can’t bring yourself to eat or drink or dig a burrow. If the coyotes don’t find you first, you gradually waste away, and then you die.
It’s a grim story, but an important one to pay attention to, say reptile experts. They believe it is an explanation for the loss of about 13% of gopher tortoises on a 40-acre experimental relocation plot in the Panhandle.
“They’re not eating, that’s the main thing. For whatever reason, they’re just kind of shutting down,” said Matt Aresco, director of the 54,000-acre Nokuse Plantation in the Florida Panhandle.
Aresco is a scientist who, along with the staff at Nokuse, has been studying the survival rates of tortoises relocated due to development. Nokuse has been receiving these animals for the past 12 years as part of the state’s species protection requirements. What they are finding is both good and bad news.
For the bad news, they have come up with a possible strategy, if not a solution.
It used to be legal to outright kill tortoises
In the early days of development, gopher tortoises and all other species were collateral damage. Not until the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973 were governments forced to pay attention to species threatened with extinction.
Florida came up with a plan for tortoises, which it turns out provide habitat for countless other animals with their burrows. The plan was that developers should dig up tortoises on their site and move them to a suitable location. If that was too much of a hassle, however, developers were allowed to continue to do what they had always done — bury the tortoises alive or kill them with heavy machinery.
For this choice, they had to pay a fee.
In 2007, relocating tortoises became mandatory, but landowners were allowed to apply for one last “incidental take” or the bury-them-alive permit. The state issued thousands of permits in those last days before the new regulations took effect. These were projects that were not even likely to happen, but developers grabbed the permits, because they had no expiration date.
Today, Nokuse tries to take in as many tortoises as they can that still live on land with an incidental take permit. Those relocations are done by volunteers, Aresco said. Otherwise, relocation can cost $13,000 to $15,000 a tortoise.
That’s a cost that developers now shoulder.
It was alert reader Carol McCoy of Englewood who told the Sun about the tortoise research in Nokuse. That research showed that while the relocating tortoises is necessary, it is not necessarily happy.
“When I relocated to Florida, the first local I met was the gopher tortoise living next to my pool,” she said. “I named it Cecil.”
“People relocate to Florida for nature and wildlife viewing opportunities,” she said. “If suitable tortoise habitat is paved over and a species we claim to protect goes functionally extinct, Florida will be just another warm place.”
Southwest Florida tortoises are huge, Aresco said, perhaps because they have a shorter winter dormant period.
The alarm was sounded after Aresco’s research showed that in some of the early enclosures of Nokuse, the mortality of adults was alarmingly high over a seven-year period. Researchers set about evaluating causes of death.
The wasting away was much bigger a problem than predation, which is limited by electric fencing. They found no communicable disease. Food was plentiful.
They connected this finding with their own observations of what tortoises do when they are brought to the preserve. They wander above ground for days, weeks, failing to burrow — which would protect them from predators. They wander to the fencing, trying to get out.
Basically, they seem depressed.
“They’re just not happy,” he said, adding there needs to be more research on tortoise social behavior.
What can be done about “depressed” tortoises?
The Nokuse team has one strategy that they have implemented already. It will take some years to find out if it works. They have limited the number of tortoises to 1.5 per acre in each relocation site. That’s dramatically lower than the state limit of up to 4 per acre. They picked that number, because that is the typical density in a natural site, and also, because the newer Nokuse sites with that density have much lower mortality.
Not everyone agrees.
Local environmental consultant Ian Vincent, whose firm handles 12% of the state’s tortoise permits, said lowering the density would endanger tortoises rather than save them.
Of the thousands of tortoises Vincent has handled, none seem stressed when they are removed.
“I’ve never had any one show any sign of stress when we’re holding it,” he said, of the days or weeks they may hold on to tortoises before the recipient site is ready.
Vincent has a degree in resource conservation and management along with 23 years experience relocating tortoises. He acknowledged, however, that he has not been to a recipient site.
“They’re pretty adaptable animals,” he said.
Aresco agreed tortoises are adapting to more crowded settings over the decades as their habitat dwindles.
“They can probably hang on, on a lot of un-managed sites for a long time,” he said.
