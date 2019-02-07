ISLANDWALK — If you’ve ever dreamed of taking the stage again or if you’re looking to meet like minded people, IslandWalk’s new theater is for you.
Vince Scarsella and Holly Wilson have started a drama group in the community and are hoping to draw interest from residents. Scarsella says the first meeting had 21 people show up.
Wilson was so impressed with the group that showed up for the first meeting.
“I think it’s a wonderful group of people,” Wilson said.
The group started when Wilson approached Activities Director Mark Craycraft to try and stage a musical at IslandWalk, after seeing all the costs Wilson wanted to start a play.
It was through Craycraft that she met Scarsella who wanted to do something similar in the community.
Wilson has the directing experience with 75 plays and musicals directed, while Scarsella is a writer who recently had his play “Practical Time Travel,” staged in Lakeland. Scarsella is also a published author and has written eight books with a ninth on the way.
He says that they started the group because of the other IslandWalk residents who may enjoy acting as well.
“(It’s) to give IslandWalk residents an outlet,” Scarsella said.
He also added that the type of resident at IslandWalk is cosmopolitan and educated.
Wilson was shocked at the number of residents that showed up during the first meeting in early January. Though while the group had a great turn out, she says that they need more people in order to make things happen.
“A sound person (and) lighting person is still need,” Wilson said.
She added that they always need actors and actresses as well and Scarsella would love to see another writer join their group.
The group is starting with readings, and the goal is working towards a production in the near future. Wilson would like to eventually have several productions throughout the year at IslandWalk.
She says the goal is to put on a show by IslandWalk residents for IslandWalk residents to enjoy.
Though right now she and Scarsella are working to build the group and hopefully have more people who enjoy theater.
“(I’m) confident it will take off,” Scarsella said.
Wilson added that theater people are a fun group and it’s an opportunity to have fun with like minded people.
“We want it to be fun,” Wilson said.
For those who want to join Wilson and Scarsella for the theater group should send them an email for more information. Scarsella can be reached by emailing vlscarsella@gmail.com and Wilson can be reached by emailing hollyt90@twcny.rr.com — The theater club is only open to IslandWalk residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.