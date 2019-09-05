By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
WEST VILLAGES — While Hurricane Dorian’s path shifted away from Florida through the weekend, it doesn’t mean that community emergency response teams weren’t ready to respond.
At both IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso, both teams have prepared to mobilize in the area. CERT which is made up of volunteers who can perform basic functions following a disaster in the area.
Team members are trained in basic first aid, light search and rescue, communications and basic response. CERT is the first response following a disaster in most communities.
Gran Paradiso’s team which formed in January sent out a mass email over the weekend advising residents how they should prepare in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Gordon Holtby who is in charge of the team explained that it was good practice.
“It was a great exercise to go through,” Holtby said.
On Friday Holtby and about 45 of his members, along with North Port Police and Gran Paradiso staff met to prepare for the storm.
Holtby said that following the meeting notices were sent out to residents to advise them to prepare and what they could expect. While the preparation was helpful, he’s glad they didn’t have to mobilize.
Though Holtby added that the team is preparing and working towards being ready to respond.
There are three teams spread across Gran Paradiso, which is divided into six zones. A damage assessment team, a triage team made up of former nurses and a communications team made up of HAM radio operators.
“We’ve established contacts with Sarasota and North Port,” Holtby said.
Over the weekend the team also had positioned some members at the two entrances of the community to take down license plate numbers. The community removed the security arms in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
“The intent was to man the front and back gates,” Holtby said.
Holtby said that the community has gone back to normal operations after the change in the track.
Though getting the team up and running has been a slow process, but Holtby is thankful for those who have stepped up. The group applied for a neighborhood grant to help them get off the ground and hopefully get more people involved.
“We’ve been modeling ourselves (after) IslandWalk,” Holtby said.
The group has taken a lot from their neighbors across the street, and are hoping to continue to grow their ranks though the rest of the year.
He said that so far since they started 18 people have passed the CERT certification for Gran Paradiso.
Though despite this he felt that the group wasn’t extremely prepared if Hurricane Dorian had been a direct hit to Southwest Florida. The group has some equipment, but will use the Sarasota Neighborhood Grant if they get it to purchase more essential equipment.
“It’s been a slow process,” Holtby said.
If you’d like to join Gran Paradiso’s CERT team email Holtby at Gordon.Holtby@gmail.com or call him at 847-612-2571.
