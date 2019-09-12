GRAN PARADISO — Following Hurricane Dorian local groups are trying to help those in the Bahamas affected by the storm.
One of those local groups is Gran Paradiso. In a recent message from lifestyle manager Loraine Welch, residents are being encouraged to donate items to help those affected by the storm.
Welch said she was trying to find someway of collecting items for hurricane relief, and was trying to find a charity.
“One of the residents reached out to me,” Welch said.
It was resident Jennifer Williams who made the suggestion to Welch who got in touch with Agape Flights.
The community has partnered with Agape flights to collect items for those dealing with the after effects of the storm. Agape flights which operate out of Venice fly mission items down to the Caribbean regularly.
Gran Paradiso is collecting items in its clubhouse to be sent through Agape who according to their site will begin flying missions down to the islands once it’s safe.
On Friday afternoon the community had filled an entire box of supplies and Welch was ready to put another one out. Collection for the islands ends today, but those looking to donate can contact Agape directly to continue supporting the relief efforts.
The group is also accepting monetary donations to aid the relief efforts on the island.
Gran Paradiso residents and other West Villages can donate a variety of items to help with relief directly to Agape.
According to Agape flights water bottles, opened items, liquid bleach, clothing, medication or linens will not be accepted.
Accepted items for relief are:
• Protein or granola bars, prepackaged pouches/packets of chicken or tuna. Cans are not accepted. Plastic jars of peanut butter, peanut butter or cheese crackers, trail mix, nuts, individually juice boxes, fruit cups and individual propel pouches for water.
• Antibacterial hand and face wipes, toilet paper, diapers and wipes, paper towels both regular and dispenser rolls, napkins and paper plates.
• Mops, brooms, buckets, sponges and bleach tablets.
• Toothpaste, brushes, shampoo, soap, sanitary napkins, deodorant, band-aids, triple antibiotic ointment and ibuprofen.
• Generators, chainsaws, hand tree saws, flashlights, batteries (AAA, AA, C, D), solar lights, tarps, work gloves, shovels, lunch paper bags, water storage containers, folding chairs, tents, large ziploc bags and sturdy cardboard boxes.
If you have questions you can call Agape directly at 941-488-0990.
