GRAN PARADISO - Gran Paradiso's fundraising committee for All Faiths Food Bank's Backpack program hosted their fourth annual Valentine's Day bake sale in the clubhouse Feb. 14, raising $1,835.
That amount surpassed the $1,419 raised last year, which will directly benefit AFFB and Atwater Elementary School's food pantry.
More than 50 residents provided homemade items including cupcakes, cookies, breads, muffins and other delicious baked goods resulting in 200 plates available for purchase, not including the individual cakes, pies and cake pops for patrons to chose from.
Several raffle items were also available for guests.
