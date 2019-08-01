Gran Paradiso residents enjoyed Fourth of July on July 5 with friends, while also giving back to the community. The monthly Happy Hour for Charity, which is hosted by the Millers of Gran Paradiso, brings residents together to enjoy food and drinks, but also donate to a good cause. The Millers match all proceeds from the 50/50 raffle to benefit Children’s First charity in North Port and Venice.
