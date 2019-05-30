Gran Paradiso at the West Villages hosted a Memorial Day celebration May 25 located at the community’s clubhouse parking lot and pool, which included food and ice cream trucks, musical entertainment by local band Bandana, a pie-eating contest, bounce house and slide, outdoor games including giant Jenga and cornhole toss, National Anthem sung by resident Romiah Rosario, honor guard presentation of colors featuring Imagine School at North Port Young Marines and American Legion Post 113 of Rotonda West, including a gun salute and playing of “Taps,” recognition of the community’s veterans, and winding down the evening’s festivities with a fireworks display.

