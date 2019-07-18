Gran Paradiso hosted Painting with Kathleen, July 12 in the craft room of the community’s clubhouse. Those who attended the event made fairy light wine bottles, presented by fellow resident Kathleen Murphy. Guests were encouraged to bring a food dish to share and their own beverage.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
