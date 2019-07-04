GRAN PARADISO — Gran Paradiso at the West Villages hosted 3-hour self defense seminars recently, for women in the community's aerobics room, taught by resident Zackery McMurray, third degree black belt/nationally certified instructor, of McMurray Family Taekwondo. Those who attended the classes participated in real-world scenarios, learning pressure points and join manipulation, take-downs, breakaways, counter-to-counter drills, as well as punch, grab and choke defenses. Guests of the classes also received a Kubaton (self-defense) keychain, literature, self-defense tools, practice materials, force continuum, citizen arrest procedures and other materials.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments