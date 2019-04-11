GRAN PARADISO — Zackery McMurray is kind but firm with his Taekwondo classes.
Like his students this is a learning experience for the 22-year-old Gran Paradiso resident. McMurray who recently moved to the area used the opportunity to start working towards his goal, opening his own Taekwondo school.
“I’ve been training for 12 years,” said McMurray.
McMurray has spent three years student teaching. After relocating with his family from California, he decided to start pursuing opening his own school.
“It’s been a big part of my life,” McMurray said.
What started as learning something for self defense has become a huge part of his life. He was inspired by his own teacher who he still maintains contact with, McMurray says he’s like a second father.
McMurray has lived in Gran Paradiso since Thanksgiving and has been working to set up his own classes. McMurray plans to lean on his parents who both have business experience to help him launch his school.
Prior to deciding he was going to teach Taekwondo, McMurray says he considered going into nursing. Though both professions go hand-in-hand, since doing Taekwondo requires knowing the body.
“This is a great community to teach (in),” said McMurray.
Currently McMurray teaches at Gran Paradiso, as well as at Stoneybrook. He says he’d like to expand eventually to include other parts of the West Villages and eventually spread to the region.
Though right now he is concentrating his efforts closer to home.
While Gran Paradiso offers a variety of classes for adults, McMurray is offering classes for kids through adults.
Lisa Thompson brought her kids to a recent class, she has lived in Gran Paradiso for the last year.
“This is great, right nearby,” Thompson said.
She lives down the street from McMurray and says she has seen him walking the dog along their street.
Thompson added that this was the first kid friendly event they have participated in, she called it perfect.
“All of the kids attend school together,” Thompson said.
She said that she hopes to see more activities like this for kids at Gran Paradiso going foward.
“(It’s) already a huge success,” Thompson said.
McMurray’s classes are two times a week in the aerobics room at Gran Paradiso beginning at 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. McMurray offers classes for kids 4- to 6-year-olds, 7- to 12-year-olds and teen and adults.
Classes are 30 mins for the 4- to 6-year-olds and an hour for kids and adults, the first class is free to try and uniforms are free after signing up.
McMurray’s Taekwondo classes are only open to Gran Paradiso residents, for more information call or text McMurray at 941-800-7210 or email him at mcmurray.tkd@gmail.com.
Find McMurray’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcmurrays familytaekwondo.
