Gran Paradiso resident Kathleen Murphy hosted another “Painting with Kathleen” class on Sept. 20, in the community’s clubhouse craft room. Those who attended the event had their choice in making a “giving” plate, a set of four magnets or coasters, using alcohol ink. Guests were also asked to bring a dish or light snacks to share, and their own beverages.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
