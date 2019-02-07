GRAN PARADISO — As I’ve been working on this column I have learned that there are some really good stories in the West Villages.
People with amazing talents, great back stories and just all around interesting lives. The other thing about your neighbors is that they come from all over the country and the world.
This week I took a trip to Gran Paradiso to meet with a neighbor who not only has an interesting back story, but also to chat about her experiences with transitioning from male to female in her 80s.
Eve Burchert who is a few weeks shy of her 86th birthday transitioned two years ago. Though she’s been on hormones for 50 years.
She waited some 70 years to become Eve, though she has known since the age of 7 she was female. Times were different when she was born in East Prussia — Burchert was born Eberhard in 1933.
She and her family survived World War II, her own father was wounded 13 times while fighting for the Germans. Burchert also played on the German National Soccer team in 1954, though she was not on the squad that played at that year’s World Cup.
Along with the interesting life, she is also fluent in four languages. Burchert speaks English, German, French and Spanish.
She’s met Apollo 9 astronauts, U.S. Ambassadors and traveled the world. She’d come to settle in Gran Paradiso after coming to visit for several years.
Burchert says her transition was on hold for a long time due to her career, her time in the U.S. military and her family.
“It never occurred to me, it was always a dream,” she said.
Burchert served in the U.S. Army in 1957, 10 months after coming to America. She was proud of her service and considers it her admission into her American life, her daughter was born in Germany while she was in the service.
It was experiences like this that kept Eve locked away for a long time. Though Burchert has always known she was not a he, her earliest memory was in the 1940s.
Her first experience was when she took a skirt and blouse from her mother at age 7, she treasured those items. In 1945 she recounts leaving her home after Russian troops began to enter her town, her mother told her to pack a bag.
The bag had the skirt and blouse, which her mother found later. She dismissed the items and tossed them out before the family continued on.
Her transition and her experiences became the basis for her book “Reflections: Transgender at 7, Out at 84.” It details her life growing up in Germany during and after the war, as well as navigating her adult life.
Though Burchert has held off on her transition, she explains that she’s always been an advocate for the LGBTQIA community.
“Behind the scenes I did a lot of pioneering without being out,” Burchert said.
She said she had no courage to come out and was loyal to her first wife who threatened divorce after finding out. Despite this she went to transgender charm school in Oregon.
She learned how to be a woman, from how to get in and out of a car to how to smoke a cigarette. It was there she met her second wife Carole.
“She was beautiful inside and out,” Burchert said.
She recalls the instant spark when the two met, it was her love and respect of Carole that kept her from transitioning until after she passed in 2016.
Shortly there after she came out, and by then she had already been living in Gran Paradiso.
“I invited 10 ladies (and) I came out. They were surprised and supportive,” Burchert said.
Since then she lives her life as Eve, attending social functions and her church. She says that when she attends church the congregation likes to see what Eve will be wearing on Sunday.
“Here everyone is totally accepting, especially at the church,” she says.
The church is LGBTQIA friendly and she has found a strong community of support there, and all she wants to do now is continue to give back to the community.
“I wanted contact, I had to so much give,” Burchert said.
She continues to advocate and give back locally, but she’s always looking to make more friends and enjoy her time in the West Villages.
To read more about Eve’s life, you can purchase her book via Amazon by visiting www.amazon.com and search “Reflections: Transgender at 7, Out at 84.”
If you or your neighbor have an interesting story you’d like to share for “Faces of West Villages” give me a call at 941-681-3002 or send me an email at aherrera@sun-herald.com.
