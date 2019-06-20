GRAN PARADISO — Gran Paradiso hosts line dancing every Wednesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. in the community's clubhouse fitness room for its residents. The one-hour class is taught by resident Val Sanderson, who took over the program formerly held by Judy Sullivan, who implemented line dancing at Gran Paradiso approximately 3 years ago, and has since retired from teaching the class. All levels are welcome to participate in this fun-filled class.

