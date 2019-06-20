GRAN PARADISO — Gran Paradiso hosts line dancing every Wednesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. in the community's clubhouse fitness room for its residents. The one-hour class is taught by resident Val Sanderson, who took over the program formerly held by Judy Sullivan, who implemented line dancing at Gran Paradiso approximately 3 years ago, and has since retired from teaching the class. All levels are welcome to participate in this fun-filled class.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.