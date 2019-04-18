NORTH PORT — Gran Paradiso residents aired out concerns during the recent West Villages Improvement District meeting.
An issue surrounding the community is the aeration of lakes within in the community, as well as fishing in the lakes and ponds.
One issues that was district wide was is fishing in the ponds. Todd Wodraska of Special District Services Inc., explained that he felt the issue was district wide and not just about Gran Paradiso.
Despite this not being about Gran Paradiso, several residents spoke on the matter.
While residents can fish in improvement district ponds, there have been some residents dealing with fishing on their properties. Wodraska explained that it may be in the benefit of the district to implement a policy.
“We recognize that as West Villages builds out we’re going to have similar issues,” Wodraska said.
The policy recommended would allow homeowners with property on the ponds to fish, while those without property on the lake would need to use the public ponds to fish.
“This is the policy that has worked in Lakewood Ranch and other similar communities,” Wodraska said.
Wodraska added that up until recently the district has remained silent on the issue. Chairman Marty Black did add that for IslandWalk it was different, as it was up to property owners association
Those in the community looking to fish can do so in public ponds, but not behind neighbor’s homes.
Marketing Director Christine Masney asked how the district would enforce the policy.
West Villages attorney Jonathan Johnson explained that the property owners would need to call police and have a trespassing citation issued. It would have to be on North Port Police to cite those trespassing.
Gran Paradiso resident Jim Traca spoke in front of the board asking that they find a solution. Traca lives near a pond that is part of the West Villages Improvement District, and told the board he has problems in the past dealing with people fishing from his yard.
Traca says that it is an issue with security and privacy for residents.
The board said it would look into policies and how to implement it going forward. The policy would not affect those who have given permission to neighbors to enter their yards
Chairman Marty Black said that residents who have been fishing at CoolToday Park will have to check with the county in May.
Following the fishing discussion, the board moved onto discussing the aerators for lakes. The aerators would keep the water moving in the ponds to eliminate the growth of algae and killing the fish.
Residents expressed concern about the type of aerators used by the district. The district is looking at two types of aerators, either a bubbler under the surface or an aerator that makes a fountain spray.
Wodraska said that the district has $300,000 for the aerators, the money would come from the district fund and would not affect residents.
Residents expressed concern with the fountains and Black said that the city now allows fountains and bubblers, which is why it’s being considered.
Gran Paradiso resident Ruth Thurber asked if the aerators would remove or minimize the algae on the pond near her home.
Wodraska explained that it would not eliminate it totally but it would get rid of a lot of the algae. Black continued that the pumps would be less than the fountains, and the healthy lakes would not need them.
The annual cost for the aeration system is $22,476, while for the fountain it would be $39,400 — A difference of $16,924 annually per pump. Black says those are the first year costs and after the cost would be the maintenance of the system.
The board directed staff to speak with the property owners association to see what types would work best. It did not decide what types would be used for the lakes in Gran Paradiso.
The West Villages Improvement District will meet at 11 a.m. May 9 in the Commission Chambers at North Port City Hall, 4790 City Hall Boulevard.
