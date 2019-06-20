GRAN PARADISO — Once a month residents at Gran Paradiso gather for happy hour.
Though happy hour at the community is little different. The goal of this happy hour is to get to know neighbors, but to also benefit the community.
Dick and Deborah Miller theme each month’s gathering, and invite residents to come out and have a good time with each other. The Millers took over the event from another resident about a year and a half ago.
The Millers live in Gran Paradiso, and have always worked to give back to the community.
Dick said that it was Deborah who suggested taking over the event, and they got started in February. The pair decided to theme the event to draw residents.
“We sent out (a note) through the home owners association to dress up,” Dick said.
The pair asked residents to wear pinks and reds in celebration of the holiday.
“It was a big hit,” Dick said.
Dick added that they didn’t want the event to just be happy hour with drinking or what not, but an opportunity to get to know neighbors.
He says that so far neighbors have been socializing and spending time together. Though he didn’t want to stop there, the pair started looking for a charity.
“Deb looked up (charities) for kids,” Dick said.
It’s how the pair found Children First Charity. The Sarasota based charity provides support to children and families across the county.
They offer parenting classes, support classes for family members raising other family member’s children, career readiness classes for women, among other services.
The Millers were impressed with the charity and the work that they do.
“I said this was the charity for us,” Dick said.
It was after choosing the charity they decided to do a 50/50 raffle. With half the money going to the winner and the other half to Children First.
Though in doing this the couple also chose to make a matching donation along with the 50/50 donation to Children First.
“Deb and I are going to match it,” Dick said.
All of the money raised from the event goes to the charity. Dick did mention that he and Deb did ask for small donations to continue with the decorations.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks to share. All of the decorations are done by the Millers.
Dick says that donations would help with continuing to decorate the event space.
While they just wrapped up their father’s day event, Miller says they are already planning for the next event. Residents can expect Fourth of July for July and another summer theme in August, though he can’t say just yet.
The theme and date of the event will be announced in the Gran Paradiso newsletter. The happy hour event is for Gran Paradiso resident only and is typically held the first Friday of the month.
