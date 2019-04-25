GRAN PARADISO — Gran Paradiso residents took a trip back to poodle skirts and sock hops recently.
Lifestyle Coordinator Loraine Welch organized a sock hop for residents as one of the first events under her watch. Though this isn't the end for the lifestyle coordinator.
"It was a bash, feedback was amazing," Welch said.
It was so well received that residents have suggested it become an annual event.
Though she's not stopping at the 1950s, Welch has plans to take it through the 1980s.
Welch says that she's aiming for the 1970s this summer, and then the 1980s once season starts again.
Her focus now has shifted to Memorial Day. Welch says that residents can expect a different kind of party.
In previous years the event was held during the day and this year Welch plans to hold an early evening event.
While she cant reveal too many details yet, she says residents can expect a different experience.
"It's going to be bigger, with different music and entertainment," Welch said.
While she isn't ready to reveal too much, she did mention that this summer she hopes to add more programs for the kids.
Welch is focused on the summer, but she advises that residents should keep an eye out for the events.
She did add that she is looking forward to the 1970s and 1980s parties she has planned.
Welch encourages any residents with ideas for an event or party should stop into her office.
"I'd love to hear it," she said.
Welch's door is always open.
