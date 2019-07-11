Grand Palm/Neal Communities hosted a grand opening celebration for their multi-million dollar clubhouse/social center July 5, featuring new pickleball courts, wrap-around swimming pool with many covered cabanas and a 9,500 square foot (under air) social center featuring a spacious ballroom, kitchen with full amenities, outdoor veranda with Adirondack chairs, card/game room and library. Residents who attended the event were able to tour the new facility, swim in the pool, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, as well listen to live entertainment provided by the Tony D. Band, featuring fellow resident Tony Diecidue.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
