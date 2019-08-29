Grand Palm hosted a free Moms and Tots program August 20 in the community’s new social clubhouse. Those moms, dads and caregivers with babies and toddlers ages 0-36 months were welcome to participate and join in on the fun-filled program to converse, make connections, share ideas and tips with each other, while children could hang out and play together.

Sun photos by TAMI GARCIA

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments