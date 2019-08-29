Grand Palm hosted a free Moms and Tots program August 20 in the community’s new social clubhouse. Those moms, dads and caregivers with babies and toddlers ages 0-36 months were welcome to participate and join in on the fun-filled program to converse, make connections, share ideas and tips with each other, while children could hang out and play together.
Sun photos by TAMI GARCIA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.