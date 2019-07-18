Grand Palm held an open art session at the community’s new social club, hosting the first of its kind July 11 from 1-4 p.m., adding it as a regular program to their monthly calendar. Residents gathered in the ballroom of the new facility, bringing whatever arts, crafts and other projects to work on, as well converse, share ideas and enjoy the company of others.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
