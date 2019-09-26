Grand Palm hosted its monthly kids craft program Sept. 19 at the community’s Palm Pavilion. Kids of all ages were welcome to join in on fun fall crafts including making a spin-art autumn leaf, using paint and a salad spinner, and plastic egg maracas. Snacks and juice boxes were provided during the free event.
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.