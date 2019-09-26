Grand Palm hosted its monthly kids craft program Sept. 19 at the community’s Palm Pavilion. Kids of all ages were welcome to join in on fun fall crafts including making a spin-art autumn leaf, using paint and a salad spinner, and plastic egg maracas. Snacks and juice boxes were provided during the free event.

Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA

