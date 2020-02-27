Kids Crafts at Grand Palm was Feb. 12 at the community’s Palm Pavilion.
Those who attended the free event made crafts including a heart necklace with yarn, beads and heart-shaped cut-outs, as well as a flower designed with recycled egg cartons, paint and drinking straws.
It was a way to gather together and celebrate Valentine’s Day.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
